Can You Finish the Missing Lyrics to Heathers: the Musical?

Test your theatre knowledge.

Honey, whatchu waitin’ for—celebrate the Halloween season by revisiting Heathers: the Musical. Following its Los Angeles premiere, Heathers opened Off-Broadway March 31, 2014 at New World Stages. The musical, featuring music, lyrics, and book by O’Keefe and Murphy, played through August 4, 2014, garnering two Drama Desk Award and two Lucille Lortel Award nominations.

Based on the 1988 film, Heathers follows two teens who plot to kill the popular girls at their high school and put an end to their cruel bullying. Starring Barrett Wilbert Weed, Jessica Keenan-Wynn, Alice Lee, and Elle McLemore, the comedic musical thriller would go on to become a cult classic.

For such a well-known work, how well do you know the musical? Finish these missing lyrics to Heathers: the Musical to find out.

