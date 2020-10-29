Can You Finish the Missing Lyrics to Heathers: the Musical?

toggle menu
toggle search form
Quiz   Can You Finish the Missing Lyrics to Heathers: the Musical?
By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 29, 2020
 
Test your theatre knowledge.
Elle McLemore as Heather McNamara, Jessica Keenan Wynn as Heather Chandler, Alice Lee as Heather Duke in '.jpg
Elle McLemore, Jessica Keenan Wynn and Alice Lee Chad Batka

Honey, whatchu waitin’ for—celebrate the Halloween season by revisiting Heathers: the Musical. Following its Los Angeles premiere, Heathers opened Off-Broadway March 31, 2014 at New World Stages. The musical, featuring music, lyrics, and book by O’Keefe and Murphy, played through August 4, 2014, garnering two Drama Desk Award and two Lucille Lortel Award nominations.

Based on the 1988 film, Heathers follows two teens who plot to kill the popular girls at their high school and put an end to their cruel bullying. Starring Barrett Wilbert Weed, Jessica Keenan-Wynn, Alice Lee, and Elle McLemore, the comedic musical thriller would go on to become a cult classic.

For such a well-known work, how well do you know the musical? Finish these missing lyrics to Heathers: the Musical to find out.

Can You Finish the Missing Lyrics to Heathers: the Musical?

Can You Finish the Missing Lyrics to Heathers: the Musical?

20 PHOTOS
q1.jpg
??
a1.jpg
A life with me
q2.jpg
??
a2.jpg
Doesn't owe you a cent
q3.jpg
??
A3.jpg
Maxin' Dad's credit card
q4.jpg
??
a4.jpg
Monday, 8 A.M., I will be deleted
q5.jpg
??
A5.jpg
This is the thunderdome
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Test Your Theatre Knowledge:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.