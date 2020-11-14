Can You Finish the Missing Lyrics to Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812?

Quiz   Can You Finish the Missing Lyrics to Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812?
By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 14, 2020
 
Test your theatre knowledge of the acclaimed musical on the fourth anniversary of its Broadway opening.
Josh Groban and Denée Benton Chad Batka

Following its original premiere at Ars Nova and subsequent productions Off-Broadway and at American Repertory Theater, Dave Malloy’s Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 opened on Broadway at the Imperial Theatre November 14, 2016.

The musical, directed by Rachel Chavkin with choreography by Sam Pinkleton, adapts a 70-page selection of Leo Tolstoy's War and Peace, told in an immersive setting with an electro-pop score.

How well do you know the musical? Finish these missing Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 lyrics to find out.

Can You Finish the Missing Lyrics to Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812?

Can You Finish the Missing Lyrics to Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812?

??
prophets and kings
??
your name and your heart
??
you're enchanting?
??
and flying away
??
I see painted cardboard.
READ: Look Back at Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 on Broadway

