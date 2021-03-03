Can You Finish the Missing Lyrics to Once On This Island?

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Can You Finish the Missing Lyrics to Once On This Island?
By Marc J. Franklin
Mar 03, 2021
 
Test your theatre knowledge of the Tony-nominated score.
Once_on_This_Island_Broadway_Production_Photo_2017_02_HR.jpg
Alex Newell, Hailey Kilgore, and the cast Joan Marcus

As previously reported, the Grammy-nominated cast recording of the Broadway revival of Once On This Island will be released as a double record set on orange vinyl. The limited edition from Broadway Records comes out March 26 but can be pre-ordered now at the PlaybillStore. To celebrate the upcoming release, test your knowledge of the Tony-nominated score.

Can You Finish the Missing Lyrics to Once on This Island?

Can You Finish the Missing Lyrics to Once on This Island?

18 PHOTOS
q1.jpg
??
a1.jpg
with his tail in the breeze.
q2.jpg
??
a2.jpg
I see this all in you.
q3.jpg
??
a3.jpg
your heart has all the answers?
q4.jpg
??
a4.jpg
"Jewel of the Antilles."
q5.jpg
??
a5.jpg
I'll be by your side.
Share

Based on Rosa Guy’s novel My Love, My Love, Once On This Island tells the story of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl who embarks on a remarkable quest to reunite with the man who has captured her heart. The musical features music by Stephen Flaherty and a book and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.