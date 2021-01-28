Can You Finish the Missing Lyrics to Rent?

As Jonathan Larson’s seminal musical turns 25, revisit its Tony-winning score.

Jonathan Larson’s seminal musical Rent celebrated its 25th anniversary earlier this week, having played its first performance at New York Theatre Workshop January 25, 1996.

Larson died early that morning after suffering an aortic dissection, though his legacy lived on as the show transferred to Broadway and earned four Tony Awards (including two posthumous wins for Larson), plus the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The hit production would go on to enjoy a 12-year run at the Nederlander Theatre.

In honor of the musical’s anniversary, we are delving into Larson’s score. Can you finish the missing lyrics to Rent?



As previously announced, cast members from the original production of Rent—including Idina Menzel, Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and Wilson Jermaine Heredia—will reunite for New York Theatre Workshop's upcoming virtual gala, commemorating the 25th anniversary of the musical. The event, featuring musical performances, original compositions, and more, will air March 2 at 8 PM ET and remain available to stream through March 6.