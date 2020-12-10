Can You Finish the Missing Lyrics to The Prom?

Ahead of the release of the musical’s film adaptation, test your knowledge of its Tony-nominated score.

School is in session! The musical adaptation of The Prom, directed by Ryan Murphy, is set to debut on Netflix December 11. Ahead of the film’s arrival, we are delving into Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin’s Tony Award-nominated score. Test your knowledge—can you finish the missing lyrics to The Prom?

Following an out-of-town engagement at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2016, The Prom opened on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre November 15, 2018. The musical, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, played 23 previews and 309 performances before closing August 11, 2019, earning seven Tony nominations, including Best Musical.

Based on an original concept by Jack Viertel, the musical tells the story of Emma, a high school student in Indiana who becomes the center of a media scandal for wanting to bring her girlfriend to the prom.

The musical comedy starred Brooks Ashmanskas as Barry Glickman, Beth Leavel as Dee Dee Allen, Christopher Sieber as Trent Oliver, Caitlin Kinnunen as Emma, Isabelle McCalla as Alyssa, Michael Potts as Mr. Hawkins, Angie Schworer as Angie, Courtenay Collins as Mrs. Greene, and Josh Lamon as Sheldon Saperstein. Rounding out the cast were Mary Antonini, Courtney Balan, Jerusha Cavazos, Shelby Finnie, Josh Franklin, Sheldon Henry, Fernell Hogan, Joomin Hwang, Becca Lee, Wayne “Juice” Mackins, Vasthy Mompoint, Anthony Norman, Drew redington, Teddy Toye, Kalyn West, and Brittany Zeinstra with Gabi Campo, David Josefsberg, Kate Marilley, and Jack Sippel as swings/understudies.

The Prom featured music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and a book by Bob Martin and Beguelin, with scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Matthew Pachtman and Ann Roth, lighting design by Natasha Katz, and sound design by Brian Ronan, with stage management by Glynn David Turner, Peyton Taylor Becker, and Luke Anderson. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/TheProm.

The film's adaptation, directed by Ryan Murphy, stars Meryl Streep as Dee Dee Allen, James Corden as Barry Glickman, Nicole Kidman as Angie Dickinson, Andrew Rannells as Trent Oliver, Ariana DeBose as Alyssa Greene, Keegan-Michael Key as Mr. Hawkins, Kerry Washington as Mrs. Greene, Kevin Chamberlin as Sheldon Saperstein, Tracey Ullman as Vera, and Mary Kay Place as Grandma Bea.

