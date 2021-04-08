Can You Finish the Missing Lyrics to Waitress?

Test your theatre knowledge of the Tony-nominated score.

Based on the 2007 film of the same name, Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker, who is stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna must weigh her commitments against a rare shot at freedom and recognition.

The Broadway production opened at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre April 24, 2016, making history as the first Broadway musical to have four women in the four top creative spots: composer Sara Bareilles, book writer Jessie Nelson, director Diane Paulus, and choreographer Lorin Latarro. The production played 33 previews and 1,544 regular performances before closing January 5, 2020, earning four Tony nominations including Best Original Score and Best Musical.

Test your theatre knowledge—how well do you know the Tony-nominated score?

