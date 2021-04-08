Can You Finish the Missing Lyrics to Waitress?

By Marc J. Franklin
Apr 08, 2021
 
Test your theatre knowledge of the Tony-nominated score.
waitress_prod_HR_1912.jpeg
Keala Settle, Jessie Mueller and Kimiko Glenn in Waitress Joan Marcus

Based on the 2007 film of the same name, Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker, who is stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna must weigh her commitments against a rare shot at freedom and recognition.

The Broadway production opened at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre April 24, 2016, making history as the first Broadway musical to have four women in the four top creative spots: composer Sara Bareilles, book writer Jessie Nelson, director Diane Paulus, and choreographer Lorin Latarro. The production played 33 previews and 1,544 regular performances before closing January 5, 2020, earning four Tony nominations including Best Original Score and Best Musical.

Test your theatre knowledge—how well do you know the Tony-nominated score?

20 PHOTOS
q1.jpg
??
a1.jpg
"Nothing's impossible, child."
q2.jpg
??
a2.jpg
What was already pretty bad.
q3.jpg
??
a3.jpg
We've got too much to do.
q4.jpg
??
a4.jpg
And baked in a beautiful pie.
q5.jpg
??
a5.jpg
The thing you just got a taste of.
