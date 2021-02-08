Can You Finish These Missing Lyrics to In the Heights?

Quiz   Can You Finish These Missing Lyrics to In the Heights?
By Marc J. Franklin
Feb 08, 2021
 
The Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes musical made its Off-Broadway premiere at 37 Arts February 8, 2007.
The Off-Broadway premiere of In the Heights opened at 37 Arts February 8, 2007. The Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes musical starred Miranda, Mandy Gonzalez, Priscilla Lopez, Andrea Burns, Christopher Jackson, Robin de Jesús, and Karen Olivo. The show would eventually transfer to Broadway and go on to win the Tony Award for Best Musical.

Set in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan, In the Heights tells the story of a young store owner who watches the joys and heartbreaks of his tight-knit community as they pass through his bodega.

In honor of the musical, test your theatre knowledge: Can you finish these missing lyrics to In the Heights?

Can You Remember the Lyrics From In the Heights?

In the Heights_Lyric Quiz_1_In The Heights_Q_HR copy.jpg
In the Heights_Lyric Quiz_1_In The Heights_A_HR.jpg
In the Heights_Lyric Quiz_2_Breathe_Q_HR copy.jpg
In the Heights_Lyric Quiz_2_Breathe_Q_HR.jpg
In the Heights_Lyric Quiz_3_It Won't Be Long Now_Q_HR.jpg
In the Heights_Lyric Quiz_3_It Won't Be Long Now_A_HR.jpg
In the Heights_Lyric Quiz_4_When You're home_Q_HR.jpg
In the Heights_Lyric Quiz_4_When You're home_A_HR.jpg
In the Heights_Lyric Quiz_5_96000_Q_HR.jpg
In the Heights_Lyric Quiz_5_96000_A_HR.jpg
As previously announced, the stage-to-screen adaptation of In the Heights will hit movie theatres and HBO Max June 18.

