Can You Finish These Missing Lyrics to In the Heights?

The Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes musical made its Off-Broadway premiere at 37 Arts February 8, 2007.

The Off-Broadway premiere of In the Heights opened at 37 Arts February 8, 2007. The Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes musical starred Miranda, Mandy Gonzalez, Priscilla Lopez, Andrea Burns, Christopher Jackson, Robin de Jesús, and Karen Olivo. The show would eventually transfer to Broadway and go on to win the Tony Award for Best Musical. Set in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan, In the Heights tells the story of a young store owner who watches the joys and heartbreaks of his tight-knit community as they pass through his bodega. In honor of the musical, test your theatre knowledge: Can you finish these missing lyrics to In the Heights?

