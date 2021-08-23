Can You Finish These Missing Lyrics to Six?

Test your knowledge of the show's score ahead of its return to Broadway on September 17.

As previously announced, the new musical Six is set to return to Broadway September 17 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre with an official opening night scheduled for October 3.

Six tells the stories of the wives of Henry VIII as they reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse. Presented like a concert, Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow's score draws inspiration from contemporary musical artists who have dominated the pop charts.

In the time since its debut at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017, the musical has become an international hit. But how well do you know the show? Test your knowledge and see if you can finish these missing lyrics to Six.

