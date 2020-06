Can You Guess All 10 Ties at the Tony Awards?

There have only been 10 ties since the first ceremony in 1947. Can you guess who or what show shared the iconic trophies?

When nominees don’t hear their names called to collect a Tony Award, it usually better luck next year. But 10 times in the history of the awards, a second chance came when a tie was announced.

Can you guess who has tied for a Tony Award? Scroll through to find out!