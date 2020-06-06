Can You Guess the Missing Lyrics From A Strange Loop?

Test your knowledge of Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical.

Michael R. Jackson's acclaimed musical A Strange Loop was recently awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The semi-autobiographical piece follows a young, Black, queer artist at war with a host of personal and external demons as he attempts to understand his own “strange loop”—through his own, semi-autobiographical musical about a young, Black, queer artist.

A Strange Loop made its world premiere Off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons in a co-production with Page 73. The musical is eyeing a Washington, D.C., bow at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in summer 2021 (pushed from this September due to the coronavirus pandemic).

But how well do you know Jackson's score? Check out the quiz below to find out!

