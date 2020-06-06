Can You Guess the Missing Lyrics From A Strange Loop?

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Can You Guess the Missing Lyrics From A Strange Loop?
By Nathan Skethway
Jun 06, 2020
 
Test your knowledge of Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical.
A Strange Loop_Graphic.jpg

Michael R. Jackson's acclaimed musical A Strange Loop was recently awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The semi-autobiographical piece follows a young, Black, queer artist at war with a host of personal and external demons as he attempts to understand his own “strange loop”—through his own, semi-autobiographical musical about a young, Black, queer artist.

A Strange Loop made its world premiere Off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons in a co-production with Page 73. The musical is eyeing a Washington, D.C., bow at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in summer 2021 (pushed from this September due to the coronavirus pandemic).

But how well do you know Jackson's score? Check out the quiz below to find out!

Can You Guess the Missing Lyrics From A Strange Loop?

Can You Guess the Missing Lyrics From A Strange Loop?

16 PHOTOS
Strange Loop_LyricQ_Intermission Song 2.jpg
Strange Loop_LyricQ_Intermission Song 2.jpg
Strange Loop_LyricQ_Intermission Song 1 copy.jpg
Strange Loop_LyricQ_Intermission Song 1 copy.jpg
Strange Loop_LyricQ_Today 2.jpg
Strange Loop_LyricQ_Today 2.jpg
Strange Loop_LyricQ_Today 1.jpg
Strange Loop_LyricQ_Today 1.jpg
Strange Loop_LyricQ_Inner White Girl 2.jpg
Strange Loop_LyricQ_Inner White Girl 2.jpg
Strange Loop_LyricQ_Inner White Girl 1.jpg
Strange Loop_LyricQ_Inner White Girl 1.jpg
Strange Loop_LyricQ_Exile in Gayville 2.jpg
Strange Loop_LyricQ_Exile in Gayville 2.jpg
Strange Loop_LyricQ_Exile in Gayville 1.jpg
Strange Loop_LyricQ_Exile in Gayville 1.jpg
Strange Loop_LyricQ_A Sympathetic Ear 1.jpg
Strange Loop_LyricQ_A Sympathetic Ear 1.jpg
Strange Loop_LyricQ_A Sympathetic Ear 2.jpg
Strange Loop_LyricQ_A Sympathetic Ear 2.jpg
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.