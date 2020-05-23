Can You Guess the Missing Lyrics From Les Misérables?

By Nathan Skethway
May 23, 2020
 
Test your knowledge of the international hit musical.
Claude-Michel Schönberg and Alain Boublil's Les Misérables, adapted from the classic novel by French author Victor Hugo, opened at the Broadway Theatre in 1987 (it later transferred to the Imperial). By then, it had been running in London since 1985. Soon enough, it would blanket the globe, eventually being produced in 42 countries and translated into 21 languages.

A film adaptation was released in 2012, directed by Tom Hooper and starring Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway, Russell Crowe, and Eddie Redmayne. The latest Broadway production of the show closed September 4, 2016, after playing the Imperial, the same theatre as the original production.

How well do you know the famous score to this musical theatre staple? Check out the quiz below to find out!

Les Mis_Lyric Quiz_Look Down Q_HR.jpg
"Prologue: Work Song"
Les Mis_Lyric Quiz_Look Down A_HR.jpg
"Prologue: Work Song"
Les Mis_Lyric Quiz_At the End of the Day Q_HR.jpg
"At the End of the Day"
Les Mis_Lyric Quiz_At the End of the Day A_HR.jpg
"At the End of the Day"
Les Mis_Lyric Quiz_I Dreamed a Dream Q_HR.jpg
"I Dreamed a Dream"
Les Mis_Lyric Quiz_I Dreamed a Dream A_HR.jpg
"I Dreamed a Dream"
Les Mis_Lyric Quiz_Lovely Ladies Q_HR.jpg
'Lovely Ladies"
Les Mis_Lyric Quiz_Lovely Ladies A_HR.jpg
'Lovely Ladies"
Les Mis_Lyric Quiz_Master of the House Q_HR.jpg
"Master of the House"
Les Mis_Lyric Quiz_Master of the House A_HR.jpg
"Master of the House"
