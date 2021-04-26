Can You Guess These Missing Lyrics to Company?

Test your knowledge of the beloved musical.

In a series of vignettes, Company tells the story of single Bobby who learns about the perils and pleasures of love, marriage, dating and divorce from his married friends. The original production opened on Broadway at the Alvin Theatre April 26, 1970. Featuring music and lyrics by Sondheim and book by George Furth, the musical ran for 705 performances before closing January 1, 1972. Directed by Harold Prince, the show was nominated for 14 Tony Awards, winning six, including Best Musical.

In the five decades since its Broadway debut, Company has become a fixture in the musical theatre canon. But just how well do you know the score—can you finish these missing lyrics from the beloved musical? A hint—we've used some of the new lyrics from the current revival and its London cast album.

