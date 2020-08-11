Can You Guess These Musicals From Only Emojis?

<section><h2>Can You Guess These Musicals from Emojis?</h2><p><p>Get your texting thumbs ready, because we want to know if you can figure out some of your favorite musicals translated into emoji. Spelling counts, so be careful!</p></p></section><section><h2></h2></section><section><h3></h3></section><section><h3></h3></section><section><h3></h3></section><section><h3></h3></section><section><h3></h3></section><section><h3></h3></section><section><h3></h3></section><section><h3></h3></section><section><h3></h3></section><section><h2>Better luck next time!</h2></section><section><h3>Room for improvement</h3><p><p>Better luck next time!</p></p></section><section><h3>Broadway Star!</h3><p><p>Someone is a Broadway and emoji expert!</p></p></section>