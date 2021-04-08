Can You Guess Which Broadway Star Is The Flamingo?

Broadway’s Masked Singer reveals another clue package ahead of the show’s premiere.

Could The Flamingo emerge victorious later this month with a leg up on the competition? Check out the latest clue package from Broadway’s Masked Singer above, featuring the pink bird, who’s traveled all over the world.

As previously announced, an octet of Broadway’s favorite voices will anonymously compete in a new series to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Broadway’s Masked Singer will premiere live April 26 at 8 PM ET with additional episodes airing April 28 and 30 at the same time.

The series features contestants in head-to-toe costumes doing outrageous performances with a guessing panel full of industry insiders. Broadway’s Masked Singer is produced by Broadway-Talk Live Network and will serve as a benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Episodes will air on BC/EFA's YouTube.

Viewers at home will determine the show’s outcome by voting for their favorite performances through donations to Broadway Cares in the name of their favorite masked singer. The first two episodes will be split among the eight contestants. After each performer has sung once in their episode, the contestant with the lowest donation totals will be unmasked and eliminated from the competition. The three remaining performers will sing again that same episode, and at the top of the following episode, a second contestant will be unmasked and eliminated. Four finalists will make it to the finale, during which a winner will be declared.

The series is conceived and hosted by Michael Hull and Dylan Bustamante, co-founders of Broadway-Talk Live Network.

Check out last week's The Bee clue package below. For more information about the show, click here.

