Can You Guess Which Musical Theatre Songs Are the Most Popular for Running?

Theatre lovers are most likely to listen to "My Shot" from Hamilton while hitting the pavement, according to a new study. SportsShoes.com has shared a list of the 50 most popular show tunes to run to, after looking at more than 1,800 songs featured in Spotify playlists featuring the words "musicals" and "running."
The Lin-Manuel Miranda musical is the most popular option for runners, featured 13 times in the top 50 and four times in the top 10. SIX and Dear Evan Hansen were the next most likely shows to appear on a running playlist.
THE PLAYBILL PLAYLIST: Broadway Workout Edition
Check out the full list below.
1. "My Shot" - Hamilton
2. "Waving Through A Window" – Dear Evan Hansen
3. "Alexander Hamilton" – Hamilton
4. "The Schuyler Sisters" – Hamilton
5. "Satisfied" – Hamilton
6. "Six" – SIX
7. "You Can’t Stop The Beat" – Hairspray
8. "The Greatest Show" – The Greatest Showman
9. "This Is Me" – The Greatest Showman
10. "Sincerely, Me" – Dear Evan Hansen
11. "Helpless" – Hamilton
12. "The Room Where It Happens" – Hamilton
13. "Guns and Ships" – Hamilton
14. "Revolting Children" – Matilda
15. "I'd Rather Be Me" – Mean Girls
16. "So Much Better" – Legally Blonde
17. "Don't Lose Ur Head" – SIX
18. "Ex-Wives" – SIX
19. "All You Wanna Do" – SIX
20. "Omigod You Guys" – Legally Blonde
21. "You Will Be Found" – Dear Evan Hansen
22. "From Now On" – The Greatest Showman
23. "Defying Gravity" – Wicked
24. "Non-Stop" – Hamilton
25. "Wait for It" – Hamilton
26. "Don't Rain On My Parade" – Funny Girl
27. "Take Me or Leave Me" – Rent
28. "Apex Predator" – Mean Girls
29. "You'll Be Back" – Hamilton
30. "The Other Side" – The Greatest Showman
31. "Bad Idea" – Waitress
32. "One Day More" – Les Misérables
33. "Welcome To The Rock" – Come From Away
34. "Revenge Party" – Mean Girls
35. "Candy Store" – Heathers
36. "Hello!" – The Book of Mormon
37. "Come Alive" –The Greatest Showman
38. "Good For You" – Dear Evan Hansen
39. "Say No to This" – Hamilton
40. "And You Don't Even Know It" – Everybody's Talking About Jamie
41 . "Anybody Have a Map?" – Dear Evan Hansen
42. "Cell Block Tango" – Chicago
43. "Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down)" – Hamilton
44. "Positive" – Legally Blonde
45. "Right Hand Man" – Hamilton
46. "Get Down" – SIX
47. "Raise You Up / Just Be" – Kinky Boots
48. "Whipped Into Shape" – Legally Blonde
49. "Someone Gets Hurt" Mean Girls
50. "Naughty" – Matilda