Can You Guess Which Musical Theatre Songs Are the Most Popular for Running?

Check out this list of the 50 most popular show tunes on Spotify to get the blood pumping.

Theatre lovers are most likely to listen to "My Shot" from Hamilton while hitting the pavement, according to a new study. SportsShoes.com has shared a list of the 50 most popular show tunes to run to, after looking at more than 1,800 songs featured in Spotify playlists featuring the words "musicals" and "running."

The Lin-Manuel Miranda musical is the most popular option for runners, featured 13 times in the top 50 and four times in the top 10. SIX and Dear Evan Hansen were the next most likely shows to appear on a running playlist.

Check out the full list below.

1. "My Shot" - Hamilton

2. "Waving Through A Window" – Dear Evan Hansen

3. "Alexander Hamilton" – Hamilton

4. "The Schuyler Sisters" – Hamilton

5. "Satisfied" – Hamilton

6. "Six" – SIX

7. "You Can’t Stop The Beat" – Hairspray

8. "The Greatest Show" – The Greatest Showman

9. "This Is Me" – The Greatest Showman

10. "Sincerely, Me" – Dear Evan Hansen

11. "Helpless" – Hamilton

12. "The Room Where It Happens" – Hamilton

13. "Guns and Ships" – Hamilton

14. "Revolting Children" – Matilda

15. "I'd Rather Be Me" – Mean Girls

16. "So Much Better" – Legally Blonde

17. "Don't Lose Ur Head" – SIX

18. "Ex-Wives" – SIX

19. "All You Wanna Do" – SIX

20. "Omigod You Guys" – Legally Blonde

21. "You Will Be Found" – Dear Evan Hansen

22. "From Now On" – The Greatest Showman

23. "Defying Gravity" – Wicked

24. "Non-Stop" – Hamilton

25. "Wait for It" – Hamilton

26. "Don't Rain On My Parade" – Funny Girl

27. "Take Me or Leave Me" – Rent

28. "Apex Predator" – Mean Girls

29. "You'll Be Back" – Hamilton

30. "The Other Side" – The Greatest Showman

31. "Bad Idea" – Waitress

32. "One Day More" – Les Misérables

33. "Welcome To The Rock" – Come From Away

34. "Revenge Party" – Mean Girls

35. "Candy Store" – Heathers

36. "Hello!" – The Book of Mormon

37. "Come Alive" –The Greatest Showman

38. "Good For You" – Dear Evan Hansen

39. "Say No to This" – Hamilton

40. "And You Don't Even Know It" – Everybody's Talking About Jamie

41 . "Anybody Have a Map?" – Dear Evan Hansen

42. "Cell Block Tango" – Chicago

43. "Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down)" – Hamilton

44. "Positive" – Legally Blonde

45. "Right Hand Man" – Hamilton

46. "Get Down" – SIX

47. "Raise You Up / Just Be" – Kinky Boots

48. "Whipped Into Shape" – Legally Blonde

49. "Someone Gets Hurt" Mean Girls

50. "Naughty" – Matilda

