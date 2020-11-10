Can You Name The Colors of Joseph’s Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat?

Photo Features   Can You Name The Colors of Joseph’s Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat?
By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 10, 2020
 
In honor of the 1993 revival, which opened November 10, test your theatre knowledge.
The Steven Pimlott-helmed revival of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat opened at the Minskoff Theatre November 10, 1993. The production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical featured choreography by now Tony nominee Anthony Van Laast (Tina). It played 17 previews and 231 performances before closing May 29, 1994.

Joseph musicalizes the Biblical story of a young man whose brothers are jealous of their father's favoritism toward him and the beautiful coat he receives as a gift. They sell him into slavery in Egypt, telling their father he has been murdered, but he ultimately becomes advisor to Pharaoh because of his ability to interpret dreams.

Test your theatre knowledge—can you name all of the hues of Joseph’s coat of many colors in the order they appear in Rice’s lyrics?

How Well Do You Know the Colors of Joseph’s Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat?

58 PHOTOS
1 Red copy.jpg
??
1 Red.jpg
Red
2 Yellow.jpg
??
2 Yellow copy.jpg
Yellow
3 Green copy.jpg
??
3 Green.jpg
Green
4 Brown.jpg
??
4 Brown copy.jpg
Brown
5 Scarlet copy.jpg
??
5 Scarlet.jpg
Scarlet
