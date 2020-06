Can You Name the Longest-Running Show in Each Broadway House?

Test your theatre history knowledge!

On Broadway, many theatres see several shows load in and load out again over the course of a single season. But there are some shows that stand the test of time, lasting in a theatre for years, even decades.

Can you guess the longest running show in each Broadway house? Test your theatre knowledge and learn more about each production at Playbill.com/Broadway-Theatres.