Can You Name These Missing Lyrics From West Side Story?

A revamped revival, starring Shereen Pimentel and Isaac Powell, is currently on Broadway.

A new take on West Side Story from the mind of Tony winner Ivo van Hove opens February 20 at the Broadway Theatre. The revival stars Shereen Pimentel (The Lion King) as Maria and Isaac Powell (Once on This Island) as Tony, with Yesenia Ayala (Carousel) as Anita.

The show has been around since 1957 and features some of the most recognizable tunes in musical theatre, composed by Leonard Bernstein. But how many of Stephen Sondheim's lyrics can you remember?

Can You Name the Missing Lyrics From West Side Story? Can You Name the Missing Lyrics From West Side Story? 18 PHOTOS

Joining the trio are Amar Ramasar (Carousel) as Bernardo, Jacob Guzman (Newsies) as Chino, Ahmad Simmons (Hadestown) as Diesel, Danny Wolohan (To Kill a Mockingbird) as Officer Krupke, Daniel Oreskes (Oslo) as Doc, Thomas Jay Ryan (The Crucible) as Lt. Schrank, Pippa Pearthree (Tuck Everlasting) as Glad Hand, and Kevin Csolak (Mean Girls) as A-Rab. A total of 33 performers make their Broadway debuts with this production, including Dharon E. Jones as Riff, Matthew Johnson as Baby John, Elijah A. Carter as Action, and Zuri Noelle Ford as Anybodys.

The Scott Rudin production features scenic and lighting design by Jan Versweyveld, choreography by Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker, costumes by An D'Huys, sound design by Tom Gibbons, and video design by Luke Halls.