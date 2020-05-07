Can You Name the Projects That Earned These EGOT Winners Their Tony Awards?

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Can You Name the Projects That Earned These EGOT Winners Their Tony Awards?
By Marc J. Franklin
May 07, 2020
 
From Richard Rodgers to Whoopi Goldberg, test your knowledge of the theatre work that earned these artists a place in the coveted club of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winners.
Winners_Tony_Awards_2017_HR

The EGOT is an elusive honor—only 15 people have been awarded Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards. The last to join the coveted club were Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice, and John Legend, who earned Emmys in 2018 for NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar.

From Richard Rodgers to Whoopi Goldberg, can you name the projects that gave these winners the "T" in their EGOT? (Note: The gallery below only includes those 15 people who have earned EGOT status in competitive categories.)

Can You Name the Projects That Earned These EGOT Winners Their Tony Awards?

Can You Name the Projects That Earned These EGOT Winners Their Tony Awards?

48 PHOTOS
Richard Rodgers
Richard Rodgers Courtesy of Rodgers & Hammerstein: An Imagem Company, www.rnh.com
South Pacific Playbill - April 1949
South Pacific: Won Best Score, Producer of a Musical, and Best Musical
The King and I Playbill - March 1951
The King and I: Won Best Musical
The Sound of Music Playbill - Jan 1962
The Sound of Music: Won Best Musical
No Strings Playbill - April 1962
No Strings: Won Best Composer
Helen Hayes
Helen Hayes ©NYPL for the Performing Arts
cover_no_shadow
Happy Birthday: Won Best Actress in a Play
Time Remembered Playbill - Dec 1957
Time Remembered: Won Best Actress in a Play
Rita Moreno
Rita Moreno Austin Hargrave
cover_no_shadow
The Ritz: Won Best Featured Actress in a Play
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.