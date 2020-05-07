Can You Name the Projects That Earned These EGOT Winners Their Tony Awards?

From Richard Rodgers to Whoopi Goldberg, test your knowledge of the theatre work that earned these artists a place in the coveted club of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winners.

The EGOT is an elusive honor—only 15 people have been awarded Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards. The last to join the coveted club were Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice, and John Legend, who earned Emmys in 2018 for NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar. (Note: The gallery below only includes those 15 people who have earned EGOT status in competitive categories.)