Can You Name the Shows That Marked the Broadway Debuts of These 21 Musical Theatre Writers?

How well do you know the productions that helped launch the careers of Stephen Sondheim, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and more?

There have been many musical theatre writers who have helped defined the genre throughout the years. See how well you know them—can you name all of the shows which marked their official Broadway debuts?

What Shows Marked These 21 Musical Theatre Writers Official Broadway Debut? What Shows Marked These 21 Musical Theatre Writers Official Broadway Debut? 42 PHOTOS