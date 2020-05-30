Can You Remember the Missing Lyrics From In the Heights?

Can You Remember the Missing Lyrics From In the Heights?
By Nathan Skethway
May 30, 2020
 
Test your knowledge of the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical.
Set in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan, In the Heights tells the story of a young store owner who watches the joys and heartbreaks of his tight-knit community as they pass through his bodega. The original Broadway production opened at the Richard Rodgers Theatre March 9, 2008, after beginning performances February 14. In the Heights would go on to be nominated for 13 Tony Awards, winning four, including Best Musical. The production closed January 9, 2011, after 1,185 performances.

In the Heights marked the Broadway debut for Lin-Manuel Miranda as both a writer and performer. The Tony, Grammy, and Pulitzer winner led the cast as Usnavi alongside a company that included fellow Hamilton alums Mandy Gonzalez, Christopher Jackson, Karen Olivo, and Seth Stewart, as well as Priscilla Lopez, Robin de Jesús, Janet Dacal, Andréa Burns, and Olga Merediz.

But how well do you know the lyrics to In the Heights? Check out the gallery below to find out!

