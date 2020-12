Can You Remember These Broadway Lyrics About December?

Name the shows in which characters sing about the month of December.

The month of December is incredibly evocative...snow, holidays, cozy fireplaces. And then there's that perfect rhyme with "remember." It was begging to be sung! Can you recall these tunes that include a lyric about December?

Can You Remember These Broadway Lyrics About December? Can You Remember These Broadway Lyrics About December? 16 PHOTOS

And be sure to stop by the Playbill Store and get your 2021 calendar! January is right around the corner.