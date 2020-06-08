Canada's Caroline, or Change; Soulpepper Theatre Company, More Receive Dora Award Nominations

The Tony Kusher-Jeanine Tesori musical led the pack in the musical theatre division with eight nominations.

The Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts (TAPA) announced the nominations for its 2020 Dora Awards, with The Musical Stage Company and Obsidian Theatre's production of Caroline, or Change leading the musical theatre division with eight nods and Soulpepper's The Brothers Size leading the General Theatre Division scoring eight, as well.

The awards celebrate the best of theatre, dance, and opera in Canada's largest city. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the winners will be announced in a virtual ceremony June 29. The awards for theatre are split over three divisions: musical theatre, general theatre, and independent theatre. Similar to previous years, all performance categories for the season are gender neutral.

As the star of Caroline, or Change, Jully Black scored a nod for Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role, and Stewart Adam McKensy and Vanessa Sears earned nods for Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role. Among the additional nominations for the production are Outstanding Direction and Outstanding Original Choreography.

READ: Roundabout to Open Caroline, or Change on Broadway in the Fall

Rounding out the Outstanding Production category in the same division are Bad Hats Theatre's Life in a Box, Crow's Theatre & Eclipse Theatre Company's Ghost Quartet, David Mirvish's Piaf/Dietrich, and Young People's Theatre's The Adventures of Pinocchio. The latter two productions scored seven nods, tying as the second-most nominated musical this past season.

Piaf/Dietrich, which was scheduled to transfer across the pond prior to the shutdown, scored nods for its writing team of Erin Shields, Daniel Grobe Boymann, and Thomas Kahry, who will compete in the Best New Musical category against John Millard's The Cave and Landon Doak and Matthew Finlan's Life in a Box. The bio-musical is also nominated for Best Director (Gordon Greenberg), Best Musical Director (Jonathan Monro) and Best Design (Michael Gianfrancesco).

The Brothers Size also received nods for Outstanding Direction for Mumbi Tindyebwa Otu and Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role for both Daren A. Herbert and Mazin Elsadig, among others.

Soulpepper is this year's most-nominated theatre company with a total of 24 nominations across all divisions. Its production of Tennessee Williams' A Streetcar Named Desire scored six, including Outstanding Production, Outstanding Direction for Artistic Director Weyni Mengesha, and Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role for Amy Rutherford.

READ: How Theatre Award Ceremonies Are Handling the Coronavirus Shutdown

In the general theatre division, the nominees for Best New Play are Buffoon by Anosh Irani, Yaga by Kat Sandler, The Negroes are Congregating by Natasha Adiyana Morris, The Book of Life by Odile Gakire Katese, and Forget Me Not by Ronnie Burkett.

The nominees for this year's Best New Play in the independent theatre division are Daniel MacIvor's Let's Run Away, David Yee's No Foreigners, Jani Lauzon Prophecy Fog, Keith Barker This Is How We Got Here, Robin Luckwaldt & Natalia Bushnik's The Bathtub Girls.

For a full list of nominations, click here. To watch the nominations announcement stream, click here.