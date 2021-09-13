Candace Bushnell Asks Is There Still Sex in the City? in Her Solo Show, Heading Off-Broadway

The Sex in the City creator will talk life, love, and relationships at the Daryl Roth Theatre this fall.

Sex in the City creator Candace Bushnell will make her New York City stage debut in her solo show this fall at the Daryl Roth Theatre, in pair of Manolos, of course. Previews for the limited 12-week engagement begin on November 13 ahead of a December 7 opening.

In Is There Still Sex in the City?, audiences meet the original Carrie Bradshaw as she tells her own story—from her arrival in NYC as a young singleton to the creation of the hit SITC franchise, then finding herself single again in her 50s.

Lorin Lortarro, who choreographed Waitress and the upcoming Mrs. Doubtfire, directs the production, which premiered earlier this year at Bucks County Playhouse.

And Just Like That..., the Sex in the City series revival series, is currently filming in New York and set to air this fall in HBO Max; it will star the original series' Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, along with a few fellow Broadway alums like Isaac Powell and Sara Ramiriez.

“Candace is an incredible storyteller who has given women ownership of their true feelings. She brilliantly conveys how we really talk to each other about sex, men, and our ambitions—and she does it with humor and in very high heels,” said producer Robyn Goodman. “We are delighted to bring the next iteration of Candace’s story to the stage and introduce this show to existing fans and a new generation of women and men in New York City.”

Is There Still Sex in the City? is also produced by Marc Johnston, Goodman, Alexander Fraser, and Josh Fiedler.