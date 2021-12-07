Candace Bushnell's Solo Show Is There Still Sex in the City? Opens Off-Broadway December 7

The Sex and the City creator talks fashion, literature, love, and sex in her New York stage debut at the Daryl Roth Theatre.

Cosmo in hand and shod in a pair of Manolos, Sex and the City creator Candace Bushnell makes her New York City stage debut in her solo show, opening December 7 at the Daryl Roth Theatre. Previews began November 13 for the limited 12-week engagement, slated to run through February 6.

In Is There Still Sex in the City?, audiences meet the original Carrie Bradshaw as she tells her own story—from her arrival in NYC as a young singleton to the creation of the hit SATC franchise, then finding herself single again in her 50s.

Lorin Lortarro, who choreographed Waitress and Mrs. Doubtfire, directs the production, which premiered earlier this year at Bucks County Playhouse. The show features a scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by Lisa Zinni, lighting design by Travis McHale, sound design by Sadah Espii Proctor, and projection design by Caite Hevner.

Speaking of dating in NYC... And Just Like That…, the HBO Max reboot of Sex in the City, reuniting stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, airs its first episode December 9.

Is There Still Sex in the City? is produced by Marc Johnston, Robyn Goodman, Alexander Fraser, Josh Fiedler, Segerstrom Center for The Arts, Julia Argyos, Blue Sky Events, Bucks County Playhouse, Sharon A. Carr, Iris Smith, and Viva! Diva! Can!.