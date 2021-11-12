Candace Bushnell's Solo Show Is There Still Sex in the City? Previews Off-Broadway November 13

The Sex and the City creator talks fashion, literature, love, and sex in her New York stage debut at the Daryl Roth Theatre.

Cosmo in hand and shod in a pair of Manolos, Sex and the City creator Candace Bushnell makes her New York City stage debut in her solo show at the Daryl Roth Theatre. Previews for the limited 12-week engagement begin on November 13 ahead of a December 7 opening.

In Is There Still Sex in the City?, audiences meet the original Carrie Bradshaw as she tells her own story—from her arrival in NYC as a young singleton to the creation of the hit SATC franchise, then finding herself single again in her 50s.

Lorin Lortarro, who choreographed Waitress and the upcoming Mrs. Doubtfire, directs the production, which premiered earlier this year at Bucks County Playhouse. The show features a scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by Lisa Zinni, lighting design by Travis McHale, sound design by Sadah Espii Proctor, and projection design by Caite Hevner.

“It’s a pleasure and an honor to have so many women working on the show,” said Lotarro. “We have a female scenic designer, costume designer, sound designer, projection designer, production stage manager, assistant stage manager, sound operator, and so many more! In addition to all of us working well together, there is lots of knowing laughter when Candace drops a dating story or a truth bomb about being a woman living and working in NYC.”

Speaking of dating in NYC...And Just Like That, the HBO Max reboot of the Sex in the City, reuniting stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, airs its first episode December 9.

WATCH: Sex and the City Reboot Releases New Teaser

Is There Still Sex in the City? is produced by Marc Johnston, Robyn Goodman, Alexander Fraser, Josh Fiedler, Segerstrom Center For The Arts, Julia Argyos, Blue Sky Events, Bucks County Playhouse, Sharon A. Carr, Iris Smith, and Viva! Diva! Can!.