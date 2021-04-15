Candace Bushnell's Solo Show Is There Still Sex in the City? Will Premiere at Bucks County Playhouse

By Andrew Gans
Apr 15, 2021
 
Performances will begin at the Pennsylvania venue in June.
Candace Bushnell
Candace Bushnell, whose Sex and the City anthology spawned the hit HBO series starring Sarah Jessica Parker, will debut her solo show this summer at the Bucks County Playhouse.

Is There Still Sex in the City? … an intimate conversation with Candace Bushnell will play the New Hope, Pennsylvania, venue June 22–July 19.

Lorin Latarro will stage Is There Still Sex and the City?, which features Bushnell's candid commentary about sex, feminism, fashion, cosmopolitans, Manolos, girlfriends, men, and New York City.

Alexander Fraser, Robyn Goodman, and Josh Fiedler present the solo show, produced by Marc Johnston.

Bucks County Playhouse is currently welcoming audiences to its venue with 25% capacity. This weekend features Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet (April 17–18). Upcoming performers in the Playhouse's music series include Natalie Douglas (May 15–16), Constantine Maroulis (May 20–21), Karen Mason (May 22–23), and Billy Stritch (June 12–13).

Visit BCPTheater.org.

