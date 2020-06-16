Capezio Vows to Create a Line of Skin Color–Inclusive Pointe Shoes

Dance News   Capezio Vows to Create a Line of Skin Color–Inclusive Pointe Shoes
By Dan Meyer
Jun 16, 2020
 
President and CEO Michael A. Terlizzi released a statement responding to a Change.org petition.
Dancewear maker Capezio has responded to a Change.org petition calling for skin color–inclusive pointe shoes, saying it will move forward by selling the shoes in darker shades in addition to pink.

The petition launched June 1 and garnered 319,497 signatures. President and CEO Michael A. Terlizzi then issued a response published on Capezio's social media channels June 10. Since Capezio's statement, the petition has been closed for signatures, claiming victory.

While the company has historically created slippers, leggings, and leotards in a variety of colors, Terlizzi acknowledged that the limited range of pointe shoes was a problem that needed fixing. The shoes will now be available in darker shades beginning Fall 2020.

Read the entire statement here. Customers are encouraged to keep the conversation alive by emailing WeCare@capezio.com.


