Capriccio, Fedora, More 'Rare Gems' Shine in Latest Free Metropolitan Opera Streams

The Nightly Met Streams series continues with works by Strauss, Rossini, Massenet, and more.

The Metropolitan Opera focuses on what it's calling "Rare Gems" in Week 63 of the Nightly Met Streams series, offering free presentations of titles from its extensive video catalog.

The lineup begins with Renée Fleming in the title role of Massenet's Thaïs; the Tony-nominated soprano also stars in the May 29 stream of Strauss' Capriccio. Additional operas on tap include Giordano's Fedora, Shostakovich's The Nose (starring Tony winner Paulo Szot), and two works by Rossini featuring Joyce DiDonato: La Donna del Lago and Le Comte Ory.

The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each. Check out this week's complete schedule below.

May 24: Massenet’s Thaïs

Starring Renée Fleming, Michael Schade, and Thomas Hampson, conducted by Jesús López-Cobos. Production by John Cox. Originally broadcast December 20, 2008.

May 25: Borodin’s Prince Igor

Starring Oksana Dyka, Anita Rachvelishvili, Sergey Semishkur, Ildar Abdrazakov, Mikhail Petrenko, and Štefan Kocán, conducted by Gianandrea Noseda. Production by Dmitri Tcherniakov. Originally broadcast March 1, 2014.

May 26: Rossini’s La Donna del Lago

Starring Joyce DiDonato, Daniela Barcellona, Juan Diego Flórez, John Osborn, and Oren Gradus, conducted by Michele Mariotti. Production by Paul Curran. Originally broadcast March 14, 2015.

May 27: Shostakovich’s The Nose

Starring Andrey Popov, Alexander Lewis, and Paulo Szot, conducted by Pavel Smelkov. Production by William Kentridge. Originally broadcast October 26, 2013.

May 28: Giordano’s Fedora

Starring Mirella Freni, Ainhoa Arteta, Plácido Domingo, Dwayne Croft, and Jean-Yves Thibaudet, conducted by Roberto Abbado. Production by Beppe De Tomasi. Originally broadcast April 26, 1997.

May 29: Strauss’s Capriccio

Starring Renée Fleming, Sarah Connolly, Joseph Kaiser, Russell Braun, Morten Frank Larsen, and Peter Rose, conducted by Sir Andrew Davis. Production by John Cox. Originally broadcast April 23, 2011.