Carla Gugino and Ellen Burstyn Star in Lillian Hellman's Watch on the Rhine May 13

The Spotlight on Plays live stream cast also includes Mary Beth Peil, Jeremy Shamos, and Alan Cox.

Broadway's Best Shows continues its Spotlight On Plays series with a throwback to Lillian Hellman's 1941 World War II drama Watch on the Rhine. The live stream reading premieres 8 PM ET May 13 on Stellar and will be available on demand through May 17.

The family drama boasts an all-star cast including Tony and Oscar winner Ellen Burstyn (Same Time, Next Year), Tony Award nominees Mary Beth Peil (Anastasia) and Jeremy Shamos (Clybourne Park), Carla Gugino (The Road to Mecca), Alan Cox (Translations), Sasha Diamond (Significant Other), Alfred Enoch (ABC's How to Get Away with Murder), Luca Padovan (School of Rock), Gabriella Pizzolo (Fun Home), and Neel Sethi (The Jungle Book). Sarna Lapine directs.

Written and set during the rise of Hitler’s Germany, Watch on the Rhine centers on a German anti-fascist, exiled and staying with his aristocratic American family, whose liberty is threatened by their house guest: a Romanian count and Nazi supporter.

The play originally premiered on Broadway in 1941, running for 378 performances. It was adapted for film in 1943 with a screenplay by noir mystery novelist Dashiell Hammett (and Hellman's romantic partner), and starred Bette Davis and Paul Lukas, reprising his role from the Broadway production.

The spring series from Broadway's Best Shows, highlighting female playwrights, continues May 20 with Wendy Wasserstein's The Sisters Rosensweig, followed by Ohio State Murders by Adrienne Kennedy and Dear Elizabeth by Sarah Ruhl in June.

Proceeds from the reading benefit The Actors Fund. For ticketing, click here.