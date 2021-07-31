Carly Bawden, Declan Bennett, John Pfumojena, More Star in Regent’s Park Open Air Carousel

The Rodgers and Hammerstein classic begins performances at the outdoor venue July 31.

The Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Carousel plays the outdoor London venue July 31–September 25.

The cast is headed by Carly Bawden (Romantics Anonymous) as Julie Jordan and Declan Bennett (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Billy Bigelow with John Pfumojena (Do You Love Me Yet?) as Enoch Snow, Olivier winner Joanna Riding (My Fair Lady, Carousel) as Nettie Fowler, Natasha May Thomas as Louise Bigelow, Brendan Charleson as Mr. Bascombe, Jo Eaton-Kent as Mrs. Mullin, Sam Mackay as Jigger Craigin, Ediz Mahmut as Young Enoch, and Christina Modestou as Carrie Pipperidge.

The ensemble includes Chanelle Jasmine Anthony, Craig Armstrong, William Atkinson, Shay Barclay, Sarah Benbelaid, Chrissy Brooke, Jack Butterworth. Madeline Charlemagne, Freya Field, Sebastian Goffin, Amie Hibbert, Tim Hodges, Lukas Hunt,Tessa Kadler Emily Langham, Lindsay McAllister, Matthew McKenna, Jack Mitchell, Charlotte Riby, Lisa Ritchie, Christopher Tendai, and Daisy West.

Children include Raphael Baron Cohen, Olivia Bart-Plange, Desmond Cole, Siahra Edmonson, Skye Hall, Matilda Hamilton, Jonah Herron, Isa Jones, Elliot Langley-Aybar, Maia, Jasmine Nyenya, Kelly Orbase, Jude O’Sullivan-Whiting, Nooh Rauf, and Albie Salter.

Artistic Director Timothy Sheader directs with choreography by Drew McOnie, and music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Tom Deering.

With Carousel, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre champions the work of Refuge, an organization committed to a world where domestic violence and violence against women and girls is not tolerated and where women and children can live in safety. They support over 6,500 women and children on any given day, aiming to empower them to rebuild their lives, free from violence and fear. Regent’s will support the organization through the theatre's marketing, on their website, and in their programs.

Sheader said in an earlier statement, “As with our previous reimagining of classic musicals, I am excited to remove the rose-tinted specs and examine this amazing piece through a 2021 lens. With new orchestrations by Tom Deering and Drew McOnie’s distinctive choreographic language rethinking the role of dance in the storytelling, we look forward to inviting a new audience to Carousel. It’s also important to us that, because of the story and content of Carousel, we are able to support the vital work of Refuge.”



(Updated July 31, 2021)