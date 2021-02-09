Carly Hughes and Michael Urie Join Chicken and Biscuits Live Stream

Industry News   Carly Hughes and Michael Urie Join Chicken and Biscuits Live Stream
By Dan Meyer
Feb 09, 2021
 
The Douglas Lyons comedy gets the digital treatment from 59E59 Theaters.
Broadway alums Carly Hughes and Michael Urie have joined the February 27 live stream reading of Douglas Lyons’ Chicken and Biscuits from 59E59 Theaters. The play, a family comedy set at a funeral, debuted at Queens Theatre in March last year but was suspended due to COVID-19.

The live stream performance begins at 8 PM ET on 59e59.org with a recorded version of the event available to view on-demand through March 3. All proceeds will benefit The Next Wave Initiative (founded and led by Lyons), a new developmental branch of The Directors Company committed to amplifying future Black voices in the American theatre through scholarships and community engagement.

The full cast features Janet Hubert (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) as Baneatta, Urie as Logan, Hughes as Brianna, Devere Rogers as Kenny, and Danny Johnson as Reginald. Reprising their roles from the 2020 Queens Theatre production are Alana Raquel Bowers as Simone, Ebony Marshall-Oliver as Beverly, and Aigner Mizzelle as La’trice. Zhailon Levingston (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) directs with Cody Renard Richard as stage manager.

In Chicken and Biscuits, Baneatta and Beverly attempt to put their sisterly differences aside to bury their father, Bernard. All is well at the funeral until it’s revealed that Bernard had not just two daughters, but three.

Production Photos: Chicken and Biscuits at the Queens Theatre

Jennifer Fouche, Alana Raquel Bowers, Aigner Mizzelle, Ebony Marshall-Oliver, Josh Adam Ramos, and Brendan Ellis in Chicken and Biscuits
Jennifer Fouche, Alana Raquel Bowers, Aigner Mizzelle, Ebony Marshall-Oliver, Josh Adam Ramos, and Brendan Ellis in Chicken and Biscuits Dominick Totino
Robert G. McKay and Jennifer Fouche in Chicken and Biscuits Dominick Totino
Brendan Ellis and Aigner Mizzelle in Chicken and Biscuits Dominick Totino
Jennifer Fouche, Ashanti J’Aria, Ebony Marshall-Oliver in Chicken and Biscuits Dominick Totino
Ebony Marshall-Oliver in Chicken and Biscuits Dominick Totino
Alana Raquel Bowers and Aigner Mizzelle in Chicken and Biscuits Dominick Totino
