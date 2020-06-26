Carly Hughes and More Set for Next Wave Initiative’s First Zoom Talk

toggle menu
toggle search form
Education News   Carly Hughes and More Set for Next Wave Initiative’s First Zoom Talk
By Ryan McPhee
Jun 26, 2020
 
“To be Young, Gifted, Black…and cast” will take place July 1.
Frozen_North American Tour_Opening Night_2019_Carly Hughes_HR.jpg
Carly Hughes Disney Theatrical Productions

The newly formed Next Wave Initiative will host the first chapter of its first Zoom-Room Series July 1.

The 7 PM ET session, titled “To be Young, Gifted, Black…and cast,” will feature Carly Hughes (Chicago), Zhalion Levingston (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), CLA Partners Manager Harold Lewter, and producer Mychael Chinn.

The private session is free for Black high school or college students; adults are encouraged to donate to the organization, a developmental branch of The Directors Company.

NWI, founded by Broadway alum Douglas Lyons, funds scholarships, awards, grants, outreach programs, and more with the goal to amplify the voices of future Black theatre artists.

Click here to sign up.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Black Lives Matter
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.