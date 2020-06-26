Carly Hughes and More Set for Next Wave Initiative’s First Zoom Talk

“To be Young, Gifted, Black…and cast” will take place July 1.

The newly formed Next Wave Initiative will host the first chapter of its first Zoom-Room Series July 1.

The 7 PM ET session, titled “To be Young, Gifted, Black…and cast,” will feature Carly Hughes (Chicago), Zhalion Levingston (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), CLA Partners Manager Harold Lewter, and producer Mychael Chinn.

The private session is free for Black high school or college students; adults are encouraged to donate to the organization, a developmental branch of The Directors Company.

NWI, founded by Broadway alum Douglas Lyons, funds scholarships, awards, grants, outreach programs, and more with the goal to amplify the voices of future Black theatre artists.

Click here to sign up.