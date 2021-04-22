Carmen Cusack, Alice Ripley, More Join Raúl Esparza in The Waves in Quarantine

Berkeley Rep’s digital production will celebrate a virtual opening night April 29.

Tony winner Alice Ripley, Tony nominee Carmen Cusack, and more Broadway favorites have joined Raúl Esparza in Berkeley Repertory Theatre’s The Waves in Quarantine. Ripley and Esparza previously starred in the work at a staging during New York Stage and Film in 2018.

Rounding out the cast are Nikki Renée Daniels (The Book of Mormon), Darius de Haas (Kiss of the Spider Woman), and Manu Narayan (My Fair Lady). As previously announced , the virtual production is conceived by Esparza and writer-director Lisa Peterson, with music and lyrics by David Bucknam and additional music and lyrics by Adam Gwon.

The digital production will premiere on the company’s website with a virtual opening night planned for April 29 at 9 PM ET. The special event will feature a screening and a conversation with Peterson, Esparza, and Gwon. A second virtual event is scheduled for May 6 and will include a conversation with members of the cast. Both events will be moderated by Berkeley Rep Artistic Director Johanna Pfaelzer and Resident Dramaturg Madeleine Oldham.

“The musical adaptation of The Waves is a project that Lisa and Raúl and I have been in a long-term conversation about, since we did a developmental production of it... in 2018,” said Pfaelzer. “As the pandemic took hold, they began to imagine a way to make use of this time of isolation, shutdown, and longing—whose themes are so poignantly paralleled in Woolf’s novel itself.”

The creative team includes director of photography Zelmira Gainz, music director Mary-Mitchell Campbell, set designer Rachel Hauck, and line producer Mêlisa Annis.

The Waves in Quarantine consists of six short films that meditate on friendship, loss, and the making of art, inspired by Virginia Woolf’s 1931 novel. The Waves was originally produced by New York Theatre Workshop in 1991, then revived and reworked at New York Stage and Film in 2018. The 2021 version was shot at home and outside by the six actors and an international team of theatre professionals working remotely using DSLR cameras and iPhones.

