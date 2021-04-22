Carmen Cusack, Alice Ripley, More Join Raúl Esparza in The Waves in Quarantine

By Dan Meyer
Apr 22, 2021
 
Berkeley Rep’s digital production will celebrate a virtual opening night April 29.
Carmen Cusack, Alice Ripley, and Raúl Esparza

Tony winner Alice Ripley, Tony nominee Carmen Cusack, and more Broadway favorites have joined Raúl Esparza in Berkeley Repertory Theatre’s The Waves in Quarantine. Ripley and Esparza previously starred in the work at a staging during New York Stage and Film in 2018.

Rounding out the cast are Nikki Renée Daniels (The Book of Mormon), Darius de Haas (Kiss of the Spider Woman), and Manu Narayan (My Fair Lady). As previously announced, the virtual production is conceived by Esparza and writer-director Lisa Peterson, with music and lyrics by David Bucknam and additional music and lyrics by Adam Gwon.

Nikki Renée Daniels Laura Marie Duncan

The digital production will premiere on the company’s website with a virtual opening night planned for April 29 at 9 PM ET. The special event will feature a screening and a conversation with Peterson, Esparza, and Gwon. A second virtual event is scheduled for May 6 and will include a conversation with members of the cast. Both events will be moderated by Berkeley Rep Artistic Director Johanna Pfaelzer and Resident Dramaturg Madeleine Oldham.

“The musical adaptation of The Waves is a project that Lisa and Raúl and I have been in a long-term conversation about, since we did a developmental production of it... in 2018,” said Pfaelzer. “As the pandemic took hold, they began to imagine a way to make use of this time of isolation, shutdown, and longing—whose themes are so poignantly paralleled in Woolf’s novel itself.”

The creative team includes director of photography Zelmira Gainz, music director Mary-Mitchell Campbell, set designer Rachel Hauck, and line producer Mêlisa Annis.

The Waves in Quarantine consists of six short films that meditate on friendship, loss, and the making of art, inspired by Virginia Woolf’s 1931 novel. The Waves was originally produced by New York Theatre Workshop in 1991, then revived and reworked at New York Stage and Film in 2018. The 2021 version was shot at home and outside by the six actors and an international team of theatre professionals working remotely using DSLR cameras and iPhones.

"When I received [this prompt], I stopped everything I was doing to take this photo. It’s me at my pandemic realest. I have gotten to know my computer on a deeply intimate level this year. It has given literal windows into other lives and led me to some of the most important artistic collaborations of my life. For that, I am grateful." Jay Armstrong Johnson
"With everything that came with 2020, finding the headspace to really slow down and take one day at a time has truly been an anchor for my heart and soul. I'm so grateful for my friends, family, and even my occasional hot cup of tea, that has reminded me of what I've had all along—how love can turn even the darkest day into the brightest one." Adrianna Hicks
"My days have been filled with more costumes and imaginative play than if I were performing 8 shows a week. My audiences of stuffed 'lovelies' or baby dolls bare witness to everything from low-key tea parties with Elsa and Elaine Stritch to musicals about singing burritos or unicorns barfing rainbows in order to save the planet. And like any successful Broadway show... we are in desperate search of a great book writer... Lynn Nottage? Rick Elice?? Anyone? Anyone??" Stephanie J. Block
"My husband and I made a bold choice to create family memory lemonade out of Covid lemons and embarked on an epic adventure with our daughters via our camping trailer and AirBnBs. We were privileged to have this choice available to us. We already had our camper, my husband remains employed and able to work remotely, and we lined up great renters for our home. I have a small roster of private vocal coaching students in addition to overseeing my girls’ schooling, which has now included so much extra American history and geography. I’m truly grateful that we’ve been able to make the most out of this time, spending so much of it in nature’s beautiful scenery. I also can’t wait to be back in my favorite habitat: the stage... an altogether different scenic wonder!" Jenn Gambatese
"I am able to spend more time with my uncle. He survived COVID last year. [On this day], we celebrated his 82nd birthday." Myra Lucretia Taylor
"I’ve spent the past year searching for light. Any chance that I could, I've tried to stand in the sun, hoping it would fill me with the strength I needed to carry on and believe that my dreams are still achievable. I cling desperately to hope." Jelani Alladin
"A couple of years ago, I took up figure skating as a way to clear my head and focus my energies on a different skill. When we shut down, so did the ice rinks. So I (literally) had to pivot, get outdoor figure skates, and learn to be at peace with my gravelly parking lot. Adapt. I’m back at the ice rinks now, but still go out to the uneven, leafy lot once in a while to remind myself that beautiful things can still be created in rocky territory." Lesli Margherita
"I don’t know what I would have done without this basement during the shutdown. It’s been my savior: mentally, physically, and emotionally. My body was so used to being put through a marathon 6 days a week that when the world stopped, my first thought was joy and fear at the same time. Joy: simply because I was going to finally have time with my family at home and let these bones rest. Fear: because I didn’t know what was going to happen to my body and mind without that physical schedule. Down here is my happy place. I get to play and dance with my son, do my 'AK workouts'; run, give myself a barre, lift on the tonal, and jump rope. It’s not 8 shows a week at Moulin Rouge! The Musical, but it has kept me healthy on all levels." Robyn Hurder
"i spent a long time feeling terrible about how unproductive I was being. Then, I spent time trying to forgive myself for all that judgment. Now, I'm just grateful for creativity, whenever it comes and in whatever form. I turn to songwriting whenever I can in an effort to heal and find hope. I'm so grateful for music right now." Gavin Creel
"From Zoom meetings to self-tape auditions, this pandemic has largely seen me in front of my blue screen. I've always held a piece of Harry Potter with me though—my laptop sits on top of all the books!" Nadia Brown
