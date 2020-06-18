Carnegie Hall Cancels All 2020 Programming

The New York City venue will resume programming in January 2021.

Carnegie Hall announced that, due to COVID-19, all programming for the rest of 2020 will be canceled. The venerable institution plans to resume operations January 7, 2021.

Digital programming series Live with Carnegie Hall and Learn with Carnegie Hall will continue, and the planned October 7 Opening Night Gala will move online as well.

“This was a very difficult decision for us to make, however the safety of Carnegie Hall’s artists, audiences, and staff is paramount,“ said Clive Gillinson, Executive and Artistic Director of Carnegie Hall. “After consulting with medical professionals and other experts on a continuing basis, we have concluded, in the face of current government restrictions and social distancing protocols, that there is no other option but to extend the Hall’s closure through the end of the calendar year, allowing health conditions to continue to improve. While this has been an enormously challenging time for all of us, we remain focused on preparing for when we will be together again and, in the meanwhile, actively engaging audiences digitally in service of our musical mission.”

In an effort to offer some programming to patrons, Carnegie Hall intends to expand its digital offerings, including remote concerts from musicians at home, interview and feature series, and public access of archived recordings.