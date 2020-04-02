Carnegie Hall Cancels Rest of 2019–2020 Season

The New York City venue has put all programming through July 25 on hold.

For the third time in three weeks, Carnegie Hall has announced dark dates in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic—this time, for the remainder of the season. Performances scheduled through July 25 have been canceled, as have Carnegie-produced engagements throughout the city through June 21.

The music venue had initially announced a closure through March 31; four days later, it had pushed the hiatus until May 11.

Among the myriad engagements affected include performances from the Philadelphia Orchestra, a series of master classes and concerts by Joyce DiDonato, a recital from Renée Fleming and pianist Evgeny Kissin, the New York Pops gala honoring Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, and the Metropolitan Orchestra conducted by Gianandrea Noseda.

The Hall projects a $9 million deficit for the fiscal year in the wake of the health crisis and the resulting economic situation, prompting the organization to reconsider its overall outlook on future programming and operations, including the recently announced 2020–2021 season.

In an effort to offer some programming to patrons, Carnegie Hall intends to expand its digital offerings, including remote concerts from musicians at home, interview and feature series, and public access of archived recordings.

“I want to thank everyone in the Carnegie Hall family for their extraordinary commitment to helping us ensure that we do our very best to secure the future of our unique institution, and devise how best to start building back to an even better future in the face of the most traumatic of times for everyone across the entire nation and around the world,” said Executive and Artistic Director Clive Gillinson. “I know that our shared vision and shared passion for the central importance of music in everyone’s lives, along with the support of the public, will help us stay the course, guiding us to a place where Carnegie Hall will continue to thrive.”

