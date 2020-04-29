Carnegie Hall to Host Weekly Streams of Past Performances

The series, part of its partnership with medici.tv, includes cocnerts from Joyce DiDonato, Gustavo Dudamel, and Philip Glass.

With Carnegie Hall shutting its doors for the rest of its 2019–2020 season, the venue will offer up some past performances through its continued partnership with medici.tv. The two will launch Carnegie Hall Fridays May 1, with concerts streaming for free each week through July 11.

The performances will be made available on-demand on both medici.tv and CarnegieHall.org for 72 hours beginning at 3 AM ET each Friday. The streaming platform will also host a watch party each Friday at 10 AM.

The offerings include Joyce DiDonato in recital with Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons from the Mutter Virtuosi, Gustavo Dudamel with the Simón Bolívar Orchestra of Venezuela, and Philip Glass’ Music With Changing Parts.

Check out the full lineup below.

May 1

Joyce DiDonato and Yannick Nézet-Séguin perform Schubert’s Winterreise (Originally broadcast December 15, 2019)

May 8

Daniel Barenboim and the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra perform Strauss, Saint-Saëns, Elgar, Wagner, and Tchaikovsky, with soloists Miriam Manasherov and Kian Soltani (Originally broadcast November 8, 2018)

May 15

Antonio Pappano and the Orchestra dell'Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia play Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3 with soloist Martha Argerich, plus works by Verdi, Sibelius, and Respighi (Originally broadcast October 20, 2017)

May 22

Anne Sophie Mutter and the Mutter Virtuosi perform Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, plus works by Bach and Previn (Originally broadcast November 18, 2014)

May 29

Daniil Trifonov in recital, performing works by Beethoven, Schumann, and Prokofiev (Originally broadcast February 9, 2019)

June 5

Gustavo Dudamel and the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela perform a selection of dances from around the world, including works by Ravel, Stravinsky, Brahms, Copland, Ginastera, and Bernstein (Originally broadcast October 6, 2016)

June 12

Michael Tilson Thomas and the New World Symphony play Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 5 with soloist Yuja Wang, plus Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique and works by Julia Wolfe, Michael Tilson Thomas, and Wagner (Originally broadcast March 1, 2019)

June 19

Valery Gergiev and the Münchner Philharmoniker perform Brahms’s Violin Concerto in D with soloist Leonidas Kavakos, plus Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5 and works by Widmann and Enescu (Originally broadcast October 26, 2019)

June 26

Philip Glass and the Philip Glass Ensemble perform Music with Changing Parts, with Michael Riesman and students from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music and San Francisco Girls Chorus (Originally broadcast February 16, 2018)

July 3

Alan Gilbert and the New York Philharmonic play Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 with soloist Evgeny Kissin, plus works by Lindberg and Ravel (Originally broadcast October 7, 2015)

July 10

A selection of highlights from four seasons of 2016–2019 broadcasts from around the world with Carnegie Hall’s national youth ensembles

