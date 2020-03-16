Carnegie Hall to Stay Closed Through May 10

The New York City institution had initially announced it would stay closed through March 31.

Carnegie Hall has announced that it will stay closed through May 10. The news comes four days after the classical music venue announced a temporary cease on performances through March 31.

The extended closing is among a slew of global shifts in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Internationally, this includes travel restrictions, imposed self-isolation, and the closure of theatres, movie houses, concert venues, restaurants, and bars.

On March 12, Broadway houses and many of New York City's performing arts venues made the move to cancel or suspend performances in response to new restrictions from Governor Andrew Cuomo. In an attempt to curb the spread of the virus, Broadway and many Off-Broadway houses have current intentions to re-open April 13.

Time will tell whether Carnegie Hall's decision to stay shuttered longer will be the beginning of a wider trend among New York City's venues.

READ: Metropolitan Opera, After Shutting Its Doors, Will Offer Free Streams From Live in HD Catalog

Among the slate of programs scheduled at Carnegie Hall in the coming weeks were the San Francisco Symphony, the Philadelphia Orchestra, and the New York Pops.

