Carnegie Hall’s Online Series Continues with Broadway, Classical, Pop Episodes

June programs feature guest curators including Michael Feinstein, Rosanne Cash, and Emanuel Ax.

Carnegie Hall’s new online series continues in June with episodes curated by artists from different musical genres.

Live with Carnegie Hall’s June 2 episode, at 2 PM ET, will be curated by singer-songwriter Rosanne Cash, who will delve into American protest music past and present. She explores the theme with special musical guests including Brandi Carlile, Ry Cooder, and Elvis Costello.

A spin-off series—Learn with Carnegie Hall, highlighting the educational and social impact of the venue’s Weill Music Institute—begins with an episode featuring Beethoven master classes June 3. Berliner Philharmoniker horn player Sarah Willis will host; guest presenters include pianist Jonathan Biss and members of the orchestra.

Leading interpreter of the American Songbook, Michael Feinstein returns to host Live with Carnegie Hall on June 4 with a program dedicated to the music of Irving Berlin, featuring special guest Broadway stars Cheyenne Jackson, Kelli O’Hara, and Tony Yazbeck.

Pianist Emanuel Ax hosts the June 9 episode with a deep dive into the history of the piano at Carnegie Hall. Guests include pianists Paul Lewis and Garrick Ohlsson.

The Live with Carnegie Hall and Learn with Carnegie Hall series will be made available for free to audiences around the world every Friday via the medici.tv platform. In addition, archives of past live broadcasts will be online. Upcoming webcasts include Daniil Trifonov (May 29), Gustavo Dudamel and the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela (June 5), and Michael Tilson Thomas and the New World Orchestra, joined by pianist Yuja Wang (June 12).

