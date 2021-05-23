Carol Burnett, Audra McDonald, Lea Salonga, More Are Part of 2nd Virtual Edition of Broadway Barks May 23

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway Cares   Carol Burnett, Audra McDonald, Lea Salonga, More Are Part of 2nd Virtual Edition of Broadway Barks May 23
By Andrew Gans
May 23, 2021
 
Bernadette Peters hosts the 23rd installment of the annual pet adoption event, which she founded with the late Mary Tyler Moore.
Carol Burnett, Audra McDonald, and Lea Salonga
Carol Burnett, Audra McDonald, and Lea Salonga

Due to the pandemic, the 23rd annual Broadway Barks, the dog and cat adoption event co-founded by Bernadette Peters and the late Mary Tyler Moore, is held virtually on YouTube May 23 at 7 PM ET.

Three-time Tony recipient Peters hosts Broadway Barks 23 Across America, featuring adoptable pets from shelters presented by animal loving celebrities from across the country.

Broadway_Barks_Lookback_HR
Bernadette Peters and Gloria Estafan, 2016 Courtesy of Broadway Barks

Celebrity presenters are scheduled to include Sebastian Arcelus, Annaleigh Ashford, Bill Berloni, Stephanie J. Block, Carol Burnett, Lily Collins, Harry Connick Jr., Sheryl Crow, Jason Danieley, Ted Danson, Daveed Diggs, Gloria Estefan, Calista Flockhart, Whoopi Goldberg, Kathryn Grody, Emmylou Harris, Megan Hilty, James Monroe Iglehart, Hugh Jackman, Christopher Jackson, Nathan Lane, Bob Mackie, Audra McDonald, Charlie McDowell, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Bebe Neuwirth, Mandy Patinkin, David Hyde Pierce, Randy Rainbow, Kelly Ripa, Chita Rivera, Lea Salonga, Phillipa Soo, Mary Steenburgen, Alec Baldwin, Christine Baranski, Victoria Clark, Glenn Close, Ariana DeBose, Harvey Fierstein, Josh Groban, Neil Patrick Harris, and Allison Janney.

The annual fundraiser shines a light on animals from the following shelters and rescue groups: 1 Love 4 Animals, Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniels Rescue, Adopt-A-Boxer, Adopt-A-Dog, Animal Care Centers Of NYC, Animal Haven, Anjellicle Cats, ARF (Animal Rescue Fund Of The Hamptons), ASPCA, Best Friends Animal Society Of Los Angeles, Best Friends NYC, Bide-A-Wee, Bobbi And The Strays, Bonapartes Retreat Dog Rescue, City Critters, Dawgs N Texas, Francis’ Friends, Humane Society Of New York, Husky House, Little Shelter Animal Rescue And Adoption Center, Long Island Bulldog, Love Leo Rescue, Manhattan Valley Cat Rescue, Metropolitan Maltese Rescue, Mid-Atlantic Great Danes, Pet-I-Care, Pet-Res-Q, Save Kitty, Sean Casey Animal Rescue, SPCA Of Westchester, and Urban Cat League.

The stream is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Paul Wontorek.

Funds raised go to the participating shelters. For more information, visit BroadwayBarks.com.

Go Inside the 20th Annual Broadway Barks with Bernadette Peters and the cast of Hello, Dolly!

Go Inside the 20th Annual Broadway Barks with Bernadette Peters and the cast of Hello, Dolly!

Over 80 Broadway stars came out for the annual pet adoption event in Shubert Alley July 14.

32 PHOTOS
Broadway_Barks_20_2018_HR
Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber Marc J. Franklin
Broadway_Barks_20_2018_HR
Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber Marc J. Franklin
Broadway_Barks_20_2018_HR
Charlie Stemp and Gavin Creel Marc J. Franklin
Broadway_Barks_20_2018_HR
Charlie Stemp, Gavin Creel, and the cast of Hello, Dolly! Marc J. Franklin
Broadway_Barks_20_2018_HR
Gavin Creel and Charlie Stemp Marc J. Franklin
Broadway_Barks_20_2018_HR
Jenn Colella Marc J. Franklin
Broadway_Barks_20_2018_HR
Petrina Bromley Marc J. Franklin
Broadway_Barks_20_2018_HR
Jenn Colella and Petrina Bromley Marc J. Franklin
Broadway_Barks_20_2018_HR
Chad Kimball Marc J. Franklin
Broadway_Barks_20_2018_HR
John Cariani and Etai Benson Marc J. Franklin
Share

(Updated May 23, 2021)

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.