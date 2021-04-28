Carol Burnett, Audra McDonald, Lea Salonga, More Will Be Part of 2nd Virtual Edition of Broadway Barks

The 23rd installment of the annual pet adoption event, founded by Bernadette Peters and the late Mary Tyler Moore, will stream in May.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the 23rd annual Broadway Barks, the dog and cat adoption event co-founded by Bernadette Peters and the late Mary Tyler Moore, will be held virtually on YouTube May 23 at 7 PM ET.

Three-time Tony recipient Peters will host Broadway Barks 23 Across America, featuring adoptable pets from shelters presented by animal loving celebrities from across the country.

Celebrity presenters are scheduled to include Sebastian Arcelus, Annaleigh Ashford, Bill Berloni, Stephanie J. Block, Carol Burnett, Lily Collins, Harry Connick Jr., Sheryl Crow, Jason Danieley, Ted Danson, Daveed Diggs, Gloria Estefan, Calista Flockhart, Whoopi Goldberg, Kathryn Grody, Emmylou Harris, Megan Hilty, James Monroe Iglehart, Hugh Jackman, Christopher Jackson, Nathan Lane, Bob Mackie, Audra McDonald, Charlie McDowell, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Bebe Neuwirth, Mandy Patinkin, David Hyde Pierce, Randy Rainbow, Kelly Ripa, Chita Rivera, Lea Salonga, Phillipa Soo, Mary Steenburgen, and Will Swenson.

The annual fundraiser will shine a light on animals from the following shelters and rescue groups: 1 Love 4 Animals, Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniels Rescue, Adopt-A-Boxer, Adopt-A-Dog, Animal Care Centers Of NYC, Animal Haven, Anjellicle Cats, ARF (Animal Rescue Fund Of The Hamptons), ASPCA, Best Friends Animal Society Of Los Angeles, Best Friends NYC, Bide-A-Wee, Bobbi And The Strays, Bonapartes Retreat Dog Rescue, City Critters, Dawgs N Texas, Francis’ Friends, Humane Society Of New York, Husky House, Little Shelter Animal Rescue And Adoption Center, Long Island Bulldog, Love Leo Rescue, Manhattan Valley Cat Rescue, Metropolitan Maltese Rescue, Mid-Atlantic Great Danes, Pet-I-Care, Pet-Res-Q, Save Kitty, Sean Casey Animal Rescue, SPCA Of Westchester, and Urban Cat League.

The stream is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Paul Wontorek.

Funds raised go to the participating shelters. For more information, visit BroadwayBarks.com.

