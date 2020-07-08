Carol Channing's Final Solo Albums to Get Digital Release

Released in 2009 and 2011, For Heaven's Sake and True to the Red, White & Blue are headed for streaming platforms.

Late, great Broadway star and thee-time Tony recipient Carol Channing's final two solo albums will be newly released from Time Life. For Heaven's Sake, originally released in 2009, and True to the Red, White & Blue, originally released in 2011, will hit streaming platforms July 10.

"These projects are works from the heart of Carol Channing," says Larry Ferguson, who produced the albums for the performer. "Carol wanted to do gospel and heritage songs that she learned from her father, which inspired For Heaven’s Sake. And she was so proud of her country and had performed for nearly every President since Lyndon Johnson and recorded True to The Red, White & Blue for younger generations who may not have grown up with them as she did."

Best known for creating the title role in Hello, Dolly! and introducing the classic Gentlemen Prefer Blondes song "Diamond Are a Girl's Best Friend," Channing's extensive performing career also included performances on Broadway in Wonderful Town, Show Girl and Lend an Ear, and on screen in Thoroughly Modern Millie. She won a Tony Award for Hello, Dolly! in 1964, a special Tony Award in 1968, and a Lifetime Achievement Tony in 1995.

Channing passed away at the age of 97 in 2019.

Take a look at the complete track lists:

For Heaven's Sake

1. Intro

2. He Ain’t Never Done Me Nothin’ But Good

3. Joshua Fit’ the Battle of Jericho

4. Leaning on the Everlasting Arms

5. Roll Jordan Roll

6. Modesto, You’re My Hometown!

7. Do You Know What it Means to Miss New Orleans?

8. Razzle-Dazzle

9. Old Time Religion

10. God’s Peace is Like a Gentle Rose

11. Medley of Memories: Ezekiel Saw the Wheel/All God’s Children Got Shoes To Wear/I Ain’t 12. Got a Friend In This World

13. Saint James Infirmary

14. Shine God’s Love to Everyone

15. Swing Low, Sweet Chariot

16. One More Valley

17. I’m Just an Old Chunk of Coal

18. The Show Must Go On

19. He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands

True to the Red, White & Blue

1. Dear Old Glory

2. God Bless America

3. Don’t Sit Under the Apple Tree (duet with T. Graham Brown)

4. Amazing Grace

5. Before the Parade Passes By

6. Yankee Doodle Dandy/Grand Old Flag

7. Over There

8. St. Louis Blues

9. America the Beautiful

10. His Eye Is On the Sparrow (featuring Lulu Roman)

11. Battle Hymn of the Republic

