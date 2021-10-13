Carolee Carmello, Roman Banks, Andrew Kober, Mia Pinero Star in Paper Mill's Songs for a New World Beginning October 13

By Andrew Gans
Oct 13, 2021
 
Performances of the Jason Robert Brown revue continue through November 7 at the New Jersey venue.
Clockwise from top left: Carolee Carmello, Roman Banks, Mia Pinero, and Andrew Kober

Jason Robert Brown's Songs for a New World, the opening production of Paper Mill Playhouse's 2021–2022 season, begins performances October 13. Directed by Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee, the show will officially open October 17.

The cast of the song cycle features three-time Tony nominee Carolee Carmello (Parade, Scandalous!), Roman Banks (Dear Evan Hansen), Andrew Kober (Beautiful, Les Misérables), and Mia Pinero (West Side Story), with Dion Simmons Grier and Olivia Hernandez understudying.

“We are so thrilled to welcome audiences back to Paper Mill with proper measures in place to ensure the safety of our audiences and actors,” said Hoebee in an earlier statement. “Songs for a New World felt like the perfect choice to open our season. It is literally about the journeys we all take as we face challenging decisions or an uncertain future. After the unimaginable year and a half we all went through, I think it will prove the unquestionable power of theatre to comfort and heal.”

The production also features choreography by Kenny Ingram, music supervision by Georgia Stitt (who is married to Brown), music direction by Sinai Tabak (who also conducts), scenic design by Kelly James Tighe, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Charlie Morrison, and sound design by Matt Kraus. Frank Lombardi is the production stage manager.

Performances continue through November 7.

Paper Mill Playhouse requires proof of vaccination for all artists, staff, and audiences over 12 as well as face masks for staff and audiences in the theatre. For the latest protocols, click here.

