Carolee Carmello, Roman Banks, Andrew Kober, Mia Pinero Will Star in Paper Mill's Songs for a New World

Performances of the Jason Robert Brown revue begin in October at the New Jersey venue.

Casting is complete for Jason Robert Brown's Songs for a New World, the opening production of Paper Mill Playhouse's 2021–2022 season. Directed by Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee, previews will begin October 13 prior to an official opening October 17.

The cast of the song cycle will feature three-time Tony nominee Carolee Carmello (Parade, Scandalous!), Roman Banks (Dear Evan Hansen), Andrew Kober (Beautiful, Les Misérables), and Mia Pinero (West Side Story), with Dion Simmons Grier and Olivia Hernandez understudying.

“We are so thrilled to welcome audiences back to Paper Mill with proper measures in place to ensure the safety of our audiences and actors,” said Hoebee. “Songs for a New World felt like the perfect choice to open our season. It is literally about the journeys we all take as we face challenging decisions or an uncertain future. After the unimaginable year and a half we all went through, I think it will prove the unquestionable power of theater to comfort and heal.”

The production will also feature choreography by Kenny Ingram, music supervision by Georgia Stitt (who is married to Brown), music direction by Sinai Tabak (who will also conduct), scenic design by Kelly James Tighe, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Charlie Morrison, and sound design by Matt Kraus. Frank Lombardi is the production stage manager.

Performances continue through November 7.

Paper Mill Playhouse requires proof of vaccination for all artists, staff, and audiences over 12 as well as face masks for staff and audiences in the theatre. For the latest protocols, click here.

