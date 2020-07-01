Caroline, or Change Star Sharon D. Clarke Joins The Old Vic's The Greatest Wealth Monologue Series

By Dan Meyer
Jul 01, 2020
 
The Olivier winner will perform First, Do No Harm by Bernadine Evaristo.
Sharon D. Clarke
Sharon D. Clarke Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com

Olivier winner Sharon D. Clarke will perform First, Do No Harm by Booker Prize winner Bernadine Evaristo July 5 as part of the The Old Vic's monologue series The Greatest Wealth. The performance will air at 2 PM ET on the London venue's YouTube.

Originally staged in 2018, The Greatest Wealth is curated by Lolita Chakrabarti and directed by Adrian Lester to mark the 70th anniversary of the NHS. Spanning each decade since the creation of the health service, audiences were given the chance to revisit all eight of the existing monologues beginning in May of this year. Evaristo's monologue is a new commission for 2020.

Prior to Clarke's turn, Louise English will perform The Nuchess by Seiriol Davies July 2. Earlier performances are available to watch on YouTube.

READ: Norm Lewis, Sharon D. Clarke, More Join U.K.-Based Turn Up Benefit

Clarke was recently seen in the West End playing the title role in Caroline, or Change (winning an Olivier in 2019). She is slated to reprise her performance on Broadway in spring 2021, after the planned revival of the Tony Kushner-Jeanine Tesori musical was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Caroline, or Change in the West End

Caroline, or Change in the West End

12 PHOTOS
Caroline_Or_Change_West_End_Production_Photos_2018_HR
Sharon D. Clarke Helen Maybanks
Caroline_Or_Change_West_End_Production_Photos_2018_HR
Me'sha Bryan Helen Maybanks
Caroline_Or_Change_West_End_Production_Photos_2018_HR
Sharon D. Clarke and cast Helen Maybanks
Caroline_Or_Change_West_End_Production_Photos_2018_HR
Ako Mitchell Helen Maybanks
Caroline_Or_Change_West_End_Production_Photos_2018_HR
Aaron Gelkoff, David Dube, Abiona Omonua, and Kenyah Sandy Helen Maybanks
Caroline_Or_Change_West_End_Production_Photos_2018_HR
Lauren Ward and Sharon D. Clarke Helen Maybanks
Caroline_Or_Change_West_End_Production_Photos_2018_HR
Cast Helen Maybanks
Caroline_Or_Change_West_End_Production_Photos_2018_HR
Cast Helen Maybanks
Caroline_Or_Change_West_End_Production_Photos_2018_HR
Sharon D. Clarke and Aaron Gelkoff Helen Maybanks
Caroline_Or_Change_West_End_Production_Photos_2018_HR
Keisha Amponsa Banson, Dujonna Gift-Simms, and Tanisha Spring Helen Maybanks
