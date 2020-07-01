Caroline, or Change Star Sharon D. Clarke Joins The Old Vic's The Greatest Wealth Monologue Series

The Olivier winner will perform First, Do No Harm by Bernadine Evaristo.

Olivier winner Sharon D. Clarke will perform First, Do No Harm by Booker Prize winner Bernadine Evaristo July 5 as part of the The Old Vic's monologue series The Greatest Wealth. The performance will air at 2 PM ET on the London venue's YouTube.

Originally staged in 2018, The Greatest Wealth is curated by Lolita Chakrabarti and directed by Adrian Lester to mark the 70th anniversary of the NHS. Spanning each decade since the creation of the health service, audiences were given the chance to revisit all eight of the existing monologues beginning in May of this year. Evaristo's monologue is a new commission for 2020.

Prior to Clarke's turn, Louise English will perform The Nuchess by Seiriol Davies July 2. Earlier performances are available to watch on YouTube.

Clarke was recently seen in the West End playing the title role in Caroline, or Change (winning an Olivier in 2019). She is slated to reprise her performance on Broadway in spring 2021, after the planned revival of the Tony Kushner-Jeanine Tesori musical was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

