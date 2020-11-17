Caroline, or Change Will Open on Broadway in Fall 2021, 1776 Set for Spring 2022

Roundabout Theatre Company has also announced a timeline for a slate of other Broadway and Off-Broadway productions.

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced that it plans to resume production in fall 2021. The company will present the London revival of Jeanine Tesori and Tony Kushner’s Caroline, or Change next fall at Studio 54 starring Olivier winner Sharon D. Clarke. The Broadway production, originally scheduled for March but postponed due to the ongoing pandemic, features direction by Michael Longhurst with choreography by Ann Yee.

The Main Stem debut of Alice Childress’ Trouble in Mind, directed by Charles Randolph-Wright, is also aiming for a fall 2021 arrival at the American Airlines Theatre. Off-Broadway offerings in the fall will include Mansa Ra’s (formerly Jiréh Breon Holder) …what the end will be, directed by Margot Bordelon at the Laura Pels Theatre; and Dave Harris’ Exception to the Rule, directed by Miranda Haymon.

In spring 2022, Roundabout will present the Broadway revival of 1776, which had been previously postponed to spring 2021. Jeffrey L. Page and Tony winner Diane Paulus direct the Sherman Edwards-Peter Stone musical about the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Although dates have yet to be scheduled, previously announced productions that will be presented at a future time include Noah Haidle’s Birthday Candles, starring Debra Messing and directed by Vivienne Benesch; Anna Ziegler’s The Wanderers, directed by Barry Edelstein; and Sanaz Toossi’s English, directed by Knud Adams.

“While we are disappointed to put the shows off again, we're busy filling the expanded gap in time by providing arts education for NYC students and teachers, and increasing our efforts to find opportunities for artists through our myriad off-stage programs,” says Roundabout Artistic Director/CEO Todd Haimes. “Once again I’d like to thank all our artists whose work was side-lined in March 2020 for their patience and understanding.”

