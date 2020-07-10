Carousel, Starring Kelli O'Hara, Nathan Gunn, and Jessie Mueller, Streams July 10

By Andrew Gans
Jul 10, 2020
 
Lincoln Center's Broadway Fridays series, featuring past theatrical broadcasts, launched June 19 with Act One.

The 2013 concert engagement of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein's Carousel, which was set to launch Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts' new Broadway Fridays series June 5, now streams July 10 at 8 PM ET. The stream was postponed in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

The performance with the New York Philharmonic features Tony winner Kelli O'Hara, Nathan Gunn, Stephanie Blythe, Tony winner Shuler Hensley, Jason Danieley, Tony winner Jessie Mueller, Kate Burton, Tony winner John Cullum, and New York City Ballet dancers Robert Fairchild and Tiler Peck. Tony winner John Rando (Urinetown, On the Town) directed the performances, with Rob Fisher conducting the New York Philharmonic Orchestra. Tony winner Warren Carlyle (Kiss Me, Kate) choreographed the concert staging.

Carousel will be available to stream through September 8.

The series, featuring free digital streams of past Live From Lincoln Center broadcasts, kicked off June 19 with James Lapine's Act One, about the life of Moss Hart, starring Tony winners Tony Shalhoub, Andrea Martin, and Santino Fontana.

A new streaming date has yet to be announced for Douglas Carter Beane's dark comedy The Nance, starring Tony winner Nathan Lane, Tony winner Cady Huffman, Lewis J. Stadlen, Jenni Barber, Andrea Burns, and Jonny Orsini. That production was originally scheduled for June 12.

These archival broadcasts are available on Lincoln Center’s online arts portal #LincolnCenterAtHome and on Lincoln Center’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

