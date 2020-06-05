Carousel Stream, Starring Kelli O'Hara, Nathan Gunn, and Jessie Mueller, Postponed

The new Broadway Fridays series, featuring past Live From Lincoln Center broadcasts, will now launch June 12 with The Nance.

The June 5 stream of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel, which was set to launch Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts' new Broadway Fridays series, has been postponed.

A June 5 statement from Lincoln Center reads, "As noted prior to Black Out Tuesday, we are focusing on how our organization will better support change moving forward, both internally and as leaders in our field."

The series, featuring free digital streams of past Live From Lincoln Center broadcasts, will now begin June 12 with Lincoln Center Theater’s production of Douglas Carter Beane's dark comedy The Nance, starring Tony winner Nathan Lane, Tony winner Cady Huffman, Lewis J. Stadlen, Jenni Barber, Andrea Burns, and Jonny Orsini. A new streaming date for the Carousel concert will be announced at a later time.

The performance with the New York Philharmonic features Tony winner Kelli O'Hara, Nathan Gunn, Stephanie Blythe, Tony winner Shuler Hensley, Jason Danieley, Tony winner Jessie Mueller, Kate Burton, Tony winner John Cullum, and New York City Ballet dancers Robert Fairchild and Tiler Peck. Tony winner John Rando (Urinetown, On the Town) directed the 2013 engagement that featured Rob Fisher conducting the New York Philharmonic Orchestra. Tony winner Warren Carlyle (Kiss Me, Kate; After Midnight) choreographed the concert staging.

James Lapine's Act One, about the life of Moss Hart, will be presented June 19 starring Tony winners Tony Shalhoub, Andrea Martin, and Santino Fontana.

These archival broadcasts are available Fridays on Lincoln Center’s online arts portal #LincolnCenterAtHome and on Lincoln Center’s Youtube and Facebook pages. Additional Broadway offerings will be announced later.





