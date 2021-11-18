Carrie Coon, Alessandro Nivola, and Chris Cooper to Star in Boston Strangler

The three Tony Award nominees join Keira Knightley in 20th Century historical film.

The cast for the historical drama Boston Strangler just added some more Broadway names to its starry roster. Tony Award nominees Carrie Coon, Alessandro Nivola, and Chris Cooper will join another Broadway alum, Keira Knightley, in this 20th Century film written and directed by Matt Ruskin.

Based on the infamous Boston Strangler murders, this film is the true story of Loretta McLaughlin, the first reporter to connect the murders and break the story of the Strangler. She and Jean Cole, a fellow reporter, challenged the sexism of the early 1960s to report on Boston's ’s most notorious serial killer, laboring tirelessly to keep women—those most at risk—informed. Loretta pursued the story at great personal risk and uncovered corruption that cast doubt on the true identity of the Boston Strangler.

While the four actors tied to the project are all international movie stars, they've also each made their mark on Broadway as well: Nivola received a Tony nomination in 2015 for Elephant Man, Coon in 2013 for Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, and Cooper in 2017 for A Doll's House, Part 2. Knightley, an Olivier Award nominee, made her Broadway debut in Thérèse Raquin.

Ridley Scott, Kevin Walsh and Michael Pruss of Scott Free will produce alongside Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara of LuckyChap Entertainment. The film begins shooting in December in Boston.