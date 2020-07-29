Carrie Hope Fletcher, Jenna Russell, More Set for Musical Web Series The Theatre Channel

The U.K.-based show will feature songs set in a café, bar, or restaurant, re-imagined for the performance series.

Upcoming Cinderella star Carrie Hope Fletcher, Olivier winner and Tony nominee Jenna Russell, and more West End stars will perform on the new web series The Theatre Channel, launching in September. Each 30-minute episode will feature a different artist lineup with a mix of popular musical theatre songs set in a café, bar or restaurant, but individually re-imagined and filmed on location at The Theatre Café.

Joining Fletcher and Russell in the pilot episode are Olivier winner Matt Henry, Tarinn Callender, Lucie Jones, and Oliver Ormson. The series will also include four additional performers (named The Café Four), who will feature across each episode in variety of supporting roles. Further casting will be announced later.

READ: Release Date Set for Waitress Star Lucie Jones' West End Solo Concert Live Album

Bill Deamer will direct and choreograph the first episode, with Michael England as musical supervisor. Rounding out the creative team are set and costume designer Gregor Donnelly, lighting designer Jack Weir, and sound designer Keegan Curran, with videography by Ben Hewis. The Theatre Channel is created and produced by Adam Blanshay and Ryan Woods of The Theatre Café.

Social distancing procedures will be in place while filming, in accordance with the latest guidelines.

READ: How to Join Michaela Coel, John Tiffany, Emma Thompson, and More in Supporting U.K. Theatre Artists

The pay-to-stream series will be available via a new platform hosted on The Theatre Café’s website.